Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Revenue clocked in at $3.98 billion, up 1.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] price surged by 0.82 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series F Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.434375 per share of Series F Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series G Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.40625 per share of Series G Preferred Stock.

A sum of 10385833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.82M shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares reached a high of $8.62 and dropped to a low of $8.54 until finishing in the latest session at $8.60.

The one-year NLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.18. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.58.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

NLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,416 million, or 45.00% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,791,029, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,306,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $948.64 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $286.12 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 7.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

397 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 71,686,582 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 35,290,453 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 522,765,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,742,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,958,219 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 10,442,817 shares during the same period.