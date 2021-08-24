Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $170

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] traded at a high on 08/23/21, posting a 1.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $169.63. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) announced that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has given antitrust clearance for Analog Devices’ previously announced acquisition of Maxim.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13455642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Analog Devices Inc. stands at 2.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $62.62 billion, with 368.48 million shares outstanding and 368.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 13455642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $186.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $178 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On May 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 165 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 49.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.84, while it was recorded at 167.03 for the last single week of trading, and 155.52 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 13.53%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $63,436 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 33,344,669, which is approximately 5.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,268,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.0 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly 1.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

603 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 28,587,147 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 12,672,629 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 332,705,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,965,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,084,803 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,955 shares during the same period.