American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] gained 3.30% on the last trading session, reaching $19.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2021 that American Launches Fundraising Initiative to Help Cancer Patients Become Long-term Survivors.

FORT WORTH, Texas, August 23, 2021 /3BL Media/ — In the fifth year of its collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C), American Airlines is launching a monthlong fundraising initiative to support SU2C’s effort to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor. When American Airlines AAdvantage® members in the United States donate $25 or more on StandUpToCancer.org/aa, they will receive 25 AAdvantage miles per dollar donated.

American Airlines Group Inc. represents 644.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.53 billion with the latest information. AAL stock price has been found in the range of $18.81 to $19.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.85M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 23424456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.89, while it was recorded at 18.96 for the last single week of trading, and 19.69 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $6,652 million, or 54.70% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,995,884, which is approximately 1.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 43,021,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $822.14 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $673.55 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 36,918,093 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 19,599,348 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 291,555,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,072,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,353,178 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 5,394,348 shares during the same period.