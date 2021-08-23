Wolfe Research slashes price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] – find out why.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE: WAB] closed the trading session at $85.74 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.13, while the highest price level was $86.24. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Wabtec Appoints John Olin to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced John Olin will be named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective October 1, 2021. Olin will succeed Pat Dugan, who is leaving the company in the fourth quarter.

Rafael Santana, Wabtec President and CEO, said: “John is a seasoned finance leader who has built his career on delivering results through dynamic market cycles, and is committed to delivering long-term shareholder value. With his wide range of expertise, he is the ideal person to lead our finance organization forward and will bring a compelling blend of strategic financial discipline, well-honed operating skills, and leadership abilities. We look forward to having him on the team.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.13 percent and weekly performance of -3.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, WAB reached to a volume of 1689770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $91.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $86 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WAB shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WAB stock trade performance evaluation

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, WAB shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.20, while it was recorded at 87.32 for the last single week of trading, and 78.78 for the last 200 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +25.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for WAB is now 5.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.79. Additionally, WAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] managed to generate an average of $15,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation go to 7.30%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,731 million, or 92.50% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,591,007, which is approximately -0.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,994,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in WAB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $938.82 million in WAB stock with ownership of nearly 10.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 23,157,910 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 17,468,569 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 131,187,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,813,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,219,596 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,502,016 shares during the same period.