Wolfe Research lifts Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.13%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Delek US Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

— Reported second quarter net loss of $(81.1) million or $(1.10) per share and adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million.

— Seasonal increase in second quarter retail contribution margin following a record first quarter performance.

Over the last 12 months, DK stock dropped by -10.60%. The one-year Delek US Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.87. The average equity rating for DK stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 73.91 million shares outstanding and 72.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 864.21K shares, DK stock reached a trading volume of 2004542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $23.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DK shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49.

DK Stock Performance Analysis:

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.13. With this latest performance, DK shares dropped by -13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.70 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.61, while it was recorded at 14.83 for the last single week of trading, and 19.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delek US Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.16 and a Gross Margin at -3.88. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.33.

Return on Total Capital for DK is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.36. Additionally, DK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 243.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] managed to generate an average of -$172,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $994 million, or 94.70% of DK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 7,461,625, which is approximately -58.557% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,957,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.78 million in DK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $93.29 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly -7.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 6,115,266 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 17,082,428 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 46,105,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,303,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 727,890 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,765,638 shares during the same period.