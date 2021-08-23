Wolfe Research lifts CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.44%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022 ended July 31, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 409-937-8967, conference ID: 9695498.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the CrowdStrike website at ir.crowdstrike.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through September 7, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, conference ID: 9695498. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at: https://ir.crowdstrike.com/events-and-presentations.

Over the last 12 months, CRWD stock rose by 111.47%. The one-year CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.64. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.06 billion, with 224.15 million shares outstanding and 196.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, CRWD stock reached a trading volume of 1661371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $278.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $240 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 9.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 157.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.57, while it was recorded at 234.83 for the last single week of trading, and 211.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.15 and a Gross Margin at +73.70. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.59.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.48. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$27,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CRWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 66.90%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,527 million, or 73.90% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,627,761, which is approximately 2.221% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,198,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.12 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 48.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 22,062,289 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 13,815,375 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 109,268,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,146,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,114,528 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,632,411 shares during the same period.