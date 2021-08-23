why Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.65

Sun Life Financial Inc. [NYSE: SLF] jumped around 0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $51.85 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Sun Life Announces Conversion Privilege of Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 10R and Class A Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares Series 11QR.

Sun Life announced that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its currently outstanding Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 10R (the “Series 10R Shares”) nor its currently outstanding Class A Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares Series 11QR (the “Series 11QR Shares”) on September 30, 2021. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of Series 10R Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series 10R Shares on a one-for-one basis into Series 11QR Shares, and the holders of Series 11QR Shares have the right to convert all or a part of their Series 11QR Shares on a one-for-one basis into Series 10R Shares, in each case on September 30, 2021. Holders of Series 10R Shares who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 10R Shares into Series 11QR Shares on such date will retain their Series 10R Shares, and holders of Series 11QR Shares who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 11QR Shares into Series 10R Shares on such date will retain their Series 11QR Shares.

The foregoing conversions are subject to the conditions that: (i) if Sun Life determines that there would be less than one million Series 10R Shares outstanding after September 30, 2021, then all remaining Series 10R Shares will automatically be converted into Series 11QR Shares on a one-for-one basis on September 30, 2021, and (ii) alternatively, if Sun Life determines that there would be less than one million Series 11QR Shares outstanding after September 30, 2021, then all remaining Series 11QR Shares will automatically be converted into Series 10R Shares on a one-for-one basis on September 30, 2021. In either case, Sun Life will give a written notice to that effect to any registered holder affected by the preceding minimums on or before Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Sun Life Financial Inc. stock is now 16.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLF Stock saw the intraday high of $51.89 and lowest of $51.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.07, which means current price is +18.55% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 648.21K shares, SLF reached a trading volume of 2685016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLF shares is $45.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Sun Life Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Life Financial Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLF in the course of the last twelve months was 20.45.

How has SLF stock performed recently?

Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, SLF shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.50, while it was recorded at 52.20 for the last single week of trading, and 49.75 for the last 200 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.45. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for SLF is now 10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.00. Additionally, SLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF] managed to generate an average of $104,887 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Life Financial Inc. go to 7.22%.

Insider trade positions for Sun Life Financial Inc. [SLF]

There are presently around $14,488 million, or 54.40% of SLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLF stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 48,202,559, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 19,345,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in SLF stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $969.46 million in SLF stock with ownership of nearly 7.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sun Life Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Life Financial Inc. [NYSE:SLF] by around 21,304,586 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 11,004,908 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 247,115,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,424,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLF stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,933,583 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055,774 shares during the same period.