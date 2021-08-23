why Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $262.30

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] gained 5.64% on the last trading session, reaching $216.64 price per share at the time. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Spotify Announces Stock Repurchase Program, Up to $1.0 Billion.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) (the “Company”) announced that it will commence a stock repurchase program beginning in the third quarter of 2021. Repurchases of up to 10,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares have been authorized by the Company’s general meeting of shareholders, and the Board of Directors approved such repurchases up to the amount of $1.0 billion. The authorization to repurchase will expire on April 21, 2026. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with the Company’s capital allocation strategy, which will continue to prioritize aggressive investments to grow the business.

“This announcement demonstrates our confidence in Spotify’s business and the growth opportunities we see over the long term,” said Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer at Spotify. “We believe this is an attractive use of capital, and based on the strength of our balance sheet, we continue to see ample opportunity to invest and grow our business.”.

Spotify Technology S.A. represents 191.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.01 billion with the latest information. SPOT stock price has been found in the range of $209.55 to $218.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, SPOT reached a trading volume of 2293663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $262.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $245 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on SPOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 7.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 132.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for SPOT stock

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, SPOT shares dropped by -11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.76, while it was recorded at 208.43 for the last single week of trading, and 276.51 for the last 200 days.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.49 and a Gross Margin at +25.34. Spotify Technology S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.37.

Return on Total Capital for SPOT is now -8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.57. Additionally, SPOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]

There are presently around $23,932 million, or 59.30% of SPOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 20,691,692, which is approximately -1.602% of the company’s market cap and around 28.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 19,265,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.5 billion in SPOT stock with ownership of nearly -11.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spotify Technology S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE:SPOT] by around 8,184,691 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 10,168,595 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 92,117,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,470,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOT stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,969,076 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,391,165 shares during the same period.