why Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.22

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] loss -0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $90.02 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Brink’s Appoints Mark Eubanks as Chief Operating Officer.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, announced that, effective September 7, Mark Eubanks will join the company as executive vice president and chief operating officer, with oversight responsibilities for the company’s four regional operating segments. Eubanks, 49, most recently served as president, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS), the leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, and was based in Paris, France.

The hiring of Eubanks is part of the company’s CEO succession plan. The company’s board of directors intends to appoint a new CEO in the first half of 2022, at which time CEO Doug Pertz is expected to be named executive chairman of the board. In this role, Pertz, who has served as president and CEO since July of 2016, will continue to play an executive management role at Brink’s, leading strategy development and supporting execution.

Otis Worldwide Corporation represents 427.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.50 billion with the latest information. OTIS stock price has been found in the range of $89.47 to $90.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 3217398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $95.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.77, while it was recorded at 90.67 for the last single week of trading, and 73.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.77. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 61.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.66. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $13,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 11.96%.

There are presently around $32,201 million, or 86.00% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,681,678, which is approximately -0.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,336,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.45 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -39.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 30,771,556 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 45,528,138 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 281,412,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,712,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,732 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 11,450,198 shares during the same period.