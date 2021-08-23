why Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $152.58

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] jumped around 1.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $155.13 at the close of the session, up 0.79%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that New Partnership Between Mercer and Qualtrics to Help Organizations Create Impactful Employee Experience and Benefits Programs.

, Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, and Mercer, a leading global HR consulting and asset management firm, announced a new partnership that will help top brands better understand employee attitudes and preferences to develop more impactful employee experience and benefits programs. The new partnership allows companies to combine the power of Qualtrics XM Platform™ with Mercer’s leading EX advisory services and HR expertise.

With the labor market hitting a 20-year high, employers are looking for new ways to attract and retain top talent. Recent Qualtrics research shows that nearly half of the workforce says they intend to look for a new job in the next 12 months and that offering generous benefits packages is a top perk employees are requesting as they look for new jobs. Companies that focus on improving the employee experience will be able to set themselves apart in a competitive labor market.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock is now 32.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMC Stock saw the intraday high of $155.54 and lowest of $153.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 154.91, which means current price is +45.05% above from all time high which was touched on 08/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 1909843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $152.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MMC stock. On April 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MMC shares from 111 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MMC stock performed recently?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.44, while it was recorded at 154.01 for the last single week of trading, and 126.68 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 16.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.15. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $26,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 13.32%.

Insider trade positions for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

There are presently around $70,661 million, or 91.30% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,891,530, which is approximately 0.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,633,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 billion in MMC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.36 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 18,627,771 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 13,169,505 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 423,700,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,498,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,957,765 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,043,784 shares during the same period.