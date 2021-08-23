why Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.22

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] closed the trading session at $42.10 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.38, while the highest price level was $42.145. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. Appoints Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch to Board of Directors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] announced that Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch will join the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Ebong has an extensive background in technology and innovation and is currently Managing Director of Program Management at X, Alphabet’s in-house research and development division, where he is tasked with launching technologies to improve the lives of billions of people. Prior to joining Alphabet, he worked at Facebook as the Director of Global Operations and Partnerships, where he led a team responsible for the launch of FB Live, Marketplace and Messenger. He also has experience working at Postmates, Apple and Deloitte.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.72 percent and weekly performance of 0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, ACGL reached to a volume of 1722738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $48.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.27.

ACGL stock trade performance evaluation

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.24, while it was recorded at 41.83 for the last single week of trading, and 37.25 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.78.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.06. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] managed to generate an average of $311,645 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 56.92%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,246 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 35,663,960, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,038,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $900.5 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 16,042,107 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 18,531,014 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 327,567,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,140,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,894,080 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,981,997 shares during the same period.