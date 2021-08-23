why Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.38

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] jumped around 2.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.08 at the close of the session, up 5.85%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Appointment of Sharen J. Turney to Board of Directors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASO) announced, effective immediately, the appointments of Sharen J. Turney to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), its Compensation Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee (the “Governance Committee”). Academy also announced that Nathaniel (Nate) Taylor will step down as a member of the Governance Committee, effective concurrently with Ms. Turney’s appointment to that committee. With these changes, Academy’s Board now comprises nine directors and the Governance Committee is now comprised entirely of independent members.

“We are very excited to add Sharen’s deep retail and e-commerce background to our Board,” said Ken C. Hicks, Academy Chairman, President and CEO. “Her global experience was developed over three decades of senior executive roles at some of the most recognized brands in the world. As a native Oklahoman, she understands our customer. She also has unparalleled experience acquiring and retaining customers during a tremendous growth phase similar to the one Academy is entering. We look forward to leveraging her expertise along with her strong prior and current board experience.”.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock is now 78.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASO Stock saw the intraday high of $37.30 and lowest of $35.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.75, which means current price is +86.61% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 1707541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $45.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82.

How has ASO stock performed recently?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.29% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.18, while it was recorded at 36.21 for the last single week of trading, and 28.52 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 41.90%.

Insider trade positions for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

There are presently around $3,349 million, or 98.60% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 28,745,602, which is approximately -42.092% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,277,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.18 million in ASO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $215.36 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 109.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 33,277,185 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 29,606,279 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 27,428,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,311,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,724,486 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,082,167 shares during the same period.