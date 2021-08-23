Welltower Inc. [WELL] moved up 0.17: Why It’s Important

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.05%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Welltower and Aspect Health Form Strategic Joint Venture to Elevate and Lead Innovation in Healthcare Real Estate Strategies.

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced the formation of a new strategic joint venture with Aspect Health, a fully-integrated real estate developer, concierge property manager, investor, and advisor focused on leading innovation in healthcare strategy and real estate development. The partnership will bring together Aspect Health’s deep expertise in design and development while leveraging Welltower’s data analytics platform to deliver the next generation of healthcare facilities that elevate the patient and physician experience. The joint venture partnership includes an investment in Aspect Health’s existing portfolio of six properties and a medical office building under construction which are located in high barrier to entry markets in the New York City metropolitan area. Additionally, the companies have agreed to a ten-year exclusivity agreement on future development opportunities. The existing portfolio consists of multi-tenanted Class A medical office buildings, including ambulatory surgery centers, predominantly ground-up developed by Aspect Health. The 98% occupied portfolio is 100% triple-net leased to leading hospitals and physician groups with a weighted average lease term of approximately 12 years. Welltower and Aspect’s first development partnership will be a 60,000 square foot outpatient medical building located just outside of New York City. The property will be master leased to a leading health system for 20 years and is expected to commence construction in early 2022.

“Our new strategic partnership with Aspect Health enables us to add a highly experienced developer and operator of healthcare real estate in the greater New York City region. Aspect Health’s depth of local relationships complements that of Welltower and our vision of bringing innovation and transformation to healthcare real estate solutions is closely aligned,” said Shankh Mitra, CEO and CIO of Welltower. “We are delighted to be working with Chris and the Aspect team and are excited to execute on a number of long-term growth opportunities which will benefit all of our stakeholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, WELL stock rose by 52.90%. The one-year Welltower Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.09. The average equity rating for WELL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.53 billion, with 417.45 million shares outstanding and 416.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, WELL stock reached a trading volume of 1835969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $88.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $90, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on WELL stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WELL shares from 68 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 204.19.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, WELL shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.93, while it was recorded at 84.69 for the last single week of trading, and 72.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Welltower Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.29.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.01. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $2,314,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

WELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,924 million, or 97.10% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,365,510, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,710,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in WELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 32,292,411 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 13,919,400 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 356,588,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,800,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,321,906 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,232 shares during the same period.