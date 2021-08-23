Wall Street Analyst Reiterated C3.ai Inc. [AI]. What else is Wall St. saying

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $46.14 during the day while it closed the day at $45.51. The company report on August 12, 2021 that C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on September 1, 2021.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended July 31, 2021, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details.

C3.ai Inc. stock has also loss -7.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AI stock has declined by -25.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.94% and lost -67.20% year-on date.

The market cap for AI stock reached $4.63 billion, with 110.89 million shares outstanding and 76.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 2417164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -14.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.79 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.62, while it was recorded at 45.79 for the last single week of trading.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C3.ai Inc. [AI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,912 million, or 42.60% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 6,015,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.79 million in AI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $180.62 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 270.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 10,069,602 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 14,536,640 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 17,416,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,023,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,753,564 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,189 shares during the same period.