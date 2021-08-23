Wall Street Analyst Initiated Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] gained 0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $69.26 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Evergy Announces Senior Executive Leadership Changes.

Lesley Elwell Named Chief Human Resources Officer; Greg Greenwood Named Chief Strategy Officer.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced Lesley Elwell will join the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Elwell will lead Evergy’s Human Resources organization, with an emphasis on talent strategy, employee engagement, organizational development and performance management. She will report to David Campbell, Evergy’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Evergy Inc. represents 229.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.73 billion with the latest information. EVRG stock price has been found in the range of $68.20 to $69.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 1464432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $70.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $70 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EVRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for EVRG stock

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.87 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.44, while it was recorded at 68.90 for the last single week of trading, and 59.34 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evergy Inc. [EVRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +30.69. Evergy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.58.

Return on Total Capital for EVRG is now 6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.77. Additionally, EVRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] managed to generate an average of $120,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

There are presently around $13,779 million, or 88.00% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,183,390, which is approximately 3.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,760,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $828.57 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly 2.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evergy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 20,922,732 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 12,335,115 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 165,686,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,944,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,580,501 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,393 shares during the same period.