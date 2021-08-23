Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Premier Inc. [PINC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Premier Inc. [NASDAQ: PINC] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.70 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Premier, Inc. Reports Fiscal-Year 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results and Issues Fiscal-Year 2022 Guidance.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) reported financial results for the fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021 and issued its fiscal-year 2022 financial guidance.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter performance which reflects another quarter of solid execution,” said Michael J. Alkire, Premier’s president and CEO. “In addition, I am so proud of our employees who continue to work tirelessly to support each other, our members and other customers in a challenging and dynamic environment. We are committed to providing innovative, technology-based solutions to help drive better healthcare quality, lower costs and a more resilient supply chain.”.

Premier Inc. stock is now 7.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PINC Stock saw the intraday high of $37.94 and lowest of $37.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.77, which means current price is +16.21% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 526.66K shares, PINC reached a trading volume of 1526977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Premier Inc. [PINC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINC shares is $38.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Premier Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Premier Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on PINC stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PINC shares from 41 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Premier Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PINC stock performed recently?

Premier Inc. [PINC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, PINC shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.20 for Premier Inc. [PINC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.42, while it was recorded at 37.30 for the last single week of trading, and 34.90 for the last 200 days.

Premier Inc. [PINC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Premier Inc. [PINC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +46.05. Premier Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.15.

Return on Total Capital for PINC is now 10.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Premier Inc. [PINC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.39. Additionally, PINC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Premier Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Premier Inc. [PINC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Premier Inc. go to 4.82%.

Insider trade positions for Premier Inc. [PINC]

There are presently around $3,111 million, or 70.70% of PINC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,037,467, which is approximately -2.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,227,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.48 million in PINC stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $228.11 million in PINC stock with ownership of nearly -5.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Premier Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Premier Inc. [NASDAQ:PINC] by around 6,510,231 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 5,440,720 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 70,560,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,510,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,260 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 621,617 shares during the same period.