Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ] is -18.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Utz Brands Inc. [NYSE: UTZ] traded at a high on 08/20/21, posting a 1.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.02. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Utz Brands Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Pro Forma Net Sales Two-Year CAGR Accelerates to 6.1%.

Company Provides Updated Fiscal 2021 Outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1767822 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Utz Brands Inc. stands at 3.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.33%.

The market cap for UTZ stock reached $2.43 billion, with 75.93 million shares outstanding and 61.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 802.46K shares, UTZ reached a trading volume of 1767822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTZ shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Utz Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Utz Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on UTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Utz Brands Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has UTZ stock performed recently?

Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, UTZ shares dropped by -22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.62 for Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.00, while it was recorded at 18.00 for the last single week of trading, and 23.13 for the last 200 days.

Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.12. Utz Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.49.

Return on Total Capital for UTZ is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.83. Additionally, UTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Utz Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Utz Brands Inc. go to 20.82%.

Insider trade positions for Utz Brands Inc. [UTZ]

There are presently around $1,017 million, or 75.30% of UTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTZ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,942,864, which is approximately -2.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,725,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.17 million in UTZ stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $96.78 million in UTZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Utz Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Utz Brands Inc. [NYSE:UTZ] by around 11,138,486 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,470,134 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,814,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,422,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTZ stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,406 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 784,000 shares during the same period.