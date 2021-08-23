UiPath Inc. [PATH] Revenue clocked in at $680.80 million, down -11.94% YTD: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] gained 0.65% or 0.39 points to close at $60.76 with a heavy trading volume of 1823997 shares. The company report on August 11, 2021 that UiPath Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022 ended July 31, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Tuesday, September 7, 2021Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 13721284Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 21, 2021)Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, PATH reached to a volume of 1823997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $75.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.83, while it was recorded at 60.33 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $9,631 million, or 55.90% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,377,090, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,875,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.58 million in PATH stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $688.55 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 158,516,918 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,516,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,516,918 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.