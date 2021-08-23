Truist slashes price target on DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] – find out why.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.37 at the close of the session, up 1.21%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that DiamondRock Hospitality Company Reports Second Quarter Results.

Cash Flow Positive Throughout Second Quarter.

Acquires Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans and Henderson Park Inn in Destin, Florida.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock is now 1.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRH Stock saw the intraday high of $8.45 and lowest of $8.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.48, which means current price is +6.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, DRH reached a trading volume of 1600930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $9, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on DRH stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DRH shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has DRH stock performed recently?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, DRH shares dropped by -7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.14 and a Gross Margin at -88.20. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.68.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now -9.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.42. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] managed to generate an average of -$13,599,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

Insider trade positions for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

There are presently around $1,845 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,503,375, which is approximately 0.219% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,444,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.93 million in DRH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $121.8 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 16.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 14,681,668 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 14,833,044 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 190,897,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,411,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,608,169 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,582,479 shares during the same period.