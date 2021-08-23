The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $74

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] traded at a high on 08/20/21, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.24. The company report on August 19, 2021 that The Hartford Names Shahzad Ahmad Head Of Western Division Field Sales And Underwriting For Middle And Large Commercial.

The Hartford has appointed Shahzad Ahmad head of the Western Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business. Ahmad now leads the sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers across 13 Western states including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. He will report to Tracey Ant, head of Field Operations & General Industries for Middle and Large Commercial insurance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2938387 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for HIG stock reached $22.89 billion, with 353.70 million shares outstanding and 346.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 2938387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $75.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $75 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.46.

How has HIG stock performed recently?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.67, while it was recorded at 66.83 for the last single week of trading, and 57.82 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.45. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $93,892 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $21,385 million, or 94.00% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,309,219, which is approximately 0.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,397,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.37 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 0.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 26,932,674 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 38,132,554 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 257,777,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,842,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,267,910 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,161,410 shares during the same period.