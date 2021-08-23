TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] moved up 10.19: Why It’s Important

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] traded at a high on 08/20/21, posting a 10.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.00. The company report on August 2, 2021 that TG Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference call to be held, Monday, August 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 and recent company developments, along with a business outlook for the remainder 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2546596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at 6.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.05%.

The market cap for TGTX stock reached $3.11 billion, with 132.07 million shares outstanding and 119.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 2546596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $79 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on TGTX stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGTX shares from 32 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1296.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -36.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.01 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.50, while it was recorded at 22.53 for the last single week of trading, and 40.17 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -179996.05. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183803.29.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -85.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.26. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,136 per employee.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $2,333 million, or 74.80% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,677,515, which is approximately 3.933% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,725,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.41 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $200.46 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly -10.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 9,913,055 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,505,751 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 75,806,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,225,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,847,240 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,453,349 shares during the same period.