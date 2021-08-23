Teradyne Inc. [TER] Is Currently -0.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] traded at a low on 08/20/21, posting a -0.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $113.56. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2021.

About TeradyneTeradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2020, Teradyne had revenue of $3.1 billion and employs 5,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1467329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teradyne Inc. stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for TER stock reached $18.84 billion, with 166.00 million shares outstanding and 164.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, TER reached a trading volume of 1467329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradyne Inc. [TER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $148.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TER stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TER shares from 90 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 31.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has TER stock performed recently?

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.29, while it was recorded at 115.27 for the last single week of trading, and 123.20 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 14.46%.

Insider trade positions for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

There are presently around $18,203 million, or 97.40% of TER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,369,520, which is approximately -3.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,039,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in TER stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $902.23 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly 2.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

341 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 15,456,031 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 11,851,280 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 132,988,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,296,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,941,928 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 958,546 shares during the same period.