Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] Stock trading around $19.30 per share: What’s Next?

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.58%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Sumo Logic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call on the same day beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30PM Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 from the United States or (201) 689-8560 internationally and reference the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available for approximately two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the recording passcode 13722497. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the Sumo Logic Investor Relations website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

The one-year Sumo Logic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.7. The average equity rating for SUMO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.05 billion, with 104.03 million shares outstanding and 103.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SUMO stock reached a trading volume of 1786310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $25.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SUMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

SUMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, SUMO shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.63, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading, and 23.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sumo Logic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.32 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.63.

Return on Total Capital for SUMO is now -28.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] managed to generate an average of -$105,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,449 million, or 71.50% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: GREYLOCK XIII GP LLC with ownership of 11,059,490, which is approximately -25.026% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,570,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.81 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $124.45 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 21,200,139 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 12,474,161 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 41,381,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,055,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,769,635 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,244,391 shares during the same period.