Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on Azul S.A. [AZUL] – find out why.

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] traded at a high on 08/20/21, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.06. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Azul Cargo now delivers to more than one thousand cities in all 26 Brazilian states within 48h.

With the largest most efficient air-cargo network, Azul Cargo continues to transform logistics in Brazil.

Azul Cargo, the logistics business of the largest airline in Brazil in terms of daily departures and cities served, announces an important milestone with door-to-door deliveries to more than 1,000 cities within 48hrs. In total Azul Cargo now serves 4,200 cities and communities all across the country with its wide array of products including same-day deliveries. The combination of Azul’s domestic passenger network together with the most flexible fleet of dedicated cargo aircraft, Azul Cargo is able provide unmatched fast, reliable and unique end-to-end pickup and delivery logistics services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1522053 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azul S.A. stands at 4.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.65%.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $2.17 billion, with 139.46 million shares outstanding and 91.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 1522053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $23.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93.

How has AZUL stock performed recently?

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.57 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.15, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 22.38 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.38 and a Gross Margin at -17.67. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.62.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now -24.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -171.42. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 346.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 125.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Azul S.A. [AZUL]

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 5,623,292 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,730,834 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 31,714,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,068,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,979 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 502,744 shares during the same period.