Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] moved down -0.14: Why It’s Important

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] loss -0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $62.60 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (“RBI”) announced that it has filed, and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted, notice of RBI’s intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) for its common shares (the “Common Shares”). The NCIB is being conducted in furtherance of RBI’s share repurchase authorization announced on July 30, 2021, pursuant to which RBI may purchase up to US$1.0 billion of its Common Shares over the next two years (the “Repurchase Authorization”).

The TSX notice provides that RBI may, during the 12-month period commencing August 10, 2021 and ending on August 9, 2022, purchase up to 30,382,519 Common Shares, representing 10% of its public float of 303,825,192 Common Shares as of July 30, 2021 (a total of 308,449,737 Common Shares were issued and outstanding as of such date). Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and/or alternative Canadian or foreign trading systems, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by applicable securities laws, including private agreements. Any purchases made by private agreement under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority in Canada will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price as provided in any such exemption order. In addition, RBI may also enter into derivative-based programs in support of its repurchase activities, including the writing of put options and forward purchase agreements, accelerated share repurchase transactions, other equity contracts or use other methods of acquiring shares, in each case as may be permitted by applicable securities laws or subject to regulatory approval.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. represents 307.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.03 billion with the latest information. QSR stock price has been found in the range of $62.12 to $62.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 1597158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $86, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.98, while it was recorded at 63.82 for the last single week of trading, and 63.62 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80 and a Gross Margin at +56.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for QSR is now 9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.99. Additionally, QSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] managed to generate an average of $125,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 19.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

There are presently around $14,964 million, or 79.10% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 36,637,982, which is approximately 3.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 23,696,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.4 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 8.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 14,262,938 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 19,232,137 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 205,545,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,040,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,727,283 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,221,276 shares during the same period.