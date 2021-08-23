Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $133

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] gained 0.83% or 1.1 points to close at $134.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2360835 shares. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, reported results for the second quarter of 2021.

Net earnings per diluted share was $0.81 for the quarter compared with $0.54 for the second quarter of 2020. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.01 for the quarter compared with $1.11 for the same period in 2020. The second quarter of 2021 included no net promote income, while the same period in 2020 had $0.23 of net promote income.

It opened the trading session at $133.10, the shares rose to $134.66 and dropped to $131.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLD points out that the company has recorded 28.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 2360835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $137.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $121, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 88.11.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.82 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.41, while it was recorded at 133.53 for the last single week of trading, and 110.90 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.07 and a Gross Margin at +38.45. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 2.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.84. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $761,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $94,535 million, or 97.30% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,403,510, which is approximately 0.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,633,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.02 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.69 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 1.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 28,521,379 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 21,654,831 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 653,992,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 704,168,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,765,922 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,206 shares during the same period.