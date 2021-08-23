Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Stock trading around $6.46 per share: What’s Next?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] traded at a high on 08/20/21, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.46. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (the “Company” or “Playa”) (NASDAQ: PLYA) announced results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1448727 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at 4.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for PLYA stock reached $1.06 billion, with 164.12 million shares outstanding and 130.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 1448727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $3 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PLYA shares from 8 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has PLYA stock performed recently?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, PLYA shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 6.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.63 and a Gross Margin at -11.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.04.

Return on Total Capital for PLYA is now -7.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.08. Additionally, PLYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]

There are presently around $793 million, or 76.10% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 14,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 11,467,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.08 million in PLYA stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $59.82 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly 39.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 19,679,656 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 24,565,227 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 78,452,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,697,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,056,777 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 11,980,367 shares during the same period.