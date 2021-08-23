Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is 8.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.48 during the day while it closed the day at $20.40. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB):.

HOTEL OPERATING TRENDS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock has also loss -5.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEB stock has declined by -6.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.77% and gained 8.51% year-on date.

The market cap for PEB stock reached $2.65 billion, with 130.81 million shares outstanding and 129.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 1512741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $25.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PEB stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PEB shares from 17.50 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

PEB stock trade performance evaluation

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.65, while it was recorded at 20.61 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.22 and a Gross Margin at -62.19. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.45.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now -6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.84. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$7,391,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,001 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,224,026, which is approximately 0.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,275,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.81 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $157.51 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 7.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 11,303,936 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,648,577 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 127,168,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,120,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,448,504 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,513,546 shares during the same period.