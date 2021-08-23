PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] is 75.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] closed the trading session at $36.00 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.52, while the highest price level was $36.23. The company report on August 5, 2021 that PDC Energy Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results and Establishes New Environmental Performance Targets Including 60 Percent Reduction in Green House Gas Emission Intensity by 2025.

PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) announced its 2021 second quarter financial and operating results, updated its full-year guidance and multi-year outlook and provided an environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) update, including the establishment of new quantitative environmental performance targets.

2021 Second Quarter Highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 75.35 percent and weekly performance of -9.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 853.80K shares, PDCE reached to a volume of 1527189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDCE shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PDCE stock trade performance evaluation

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, PDCE shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.36 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.18, while it was recorded at 37.60 for the last single week of trading, and 32.81 for the last 200 days.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,673 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,253,669, which is approximately -1.59% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,037,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.35 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $224.36 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly 0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 7,898,802 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 10,730,811 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 83,404,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,033,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,417,382 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 844,848 shares during the same period.