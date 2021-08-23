Morgan Stanley lifts Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] gained 0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $144.84 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2021 that New Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) from Microchip Technology Provides Wider Operating Temperatures, Faster Warm-up and Improved Frequency Stability in Extreme Environments.

Microchip’s SA65 CSAC for military and industrial systems features ultra-high precision and low power consumption.

Advanced military platforms, ocean-bottom survey systems and remote sensing applications all require precise timing for mission success. Chip Scale Atomic Clocks (CSACs) ensure stable and accurate timing even when Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) time signals are unavailable. Helping industrial and military system designers to meet this requirement, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) announced its new SA65 CSAC, providing precise timing accuracy and stability in extreme environments.

Microchip Technology Incorporated represents 273.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.53 billion with the latest information. MCHP stock price has been found in the range of $142.94 to $146.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 2384691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $180.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $165 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.72, while it was recorded at 145.77 for the last single week of trading, and 146.12 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 16.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $36,228 million, or 91.70% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,922,920, which is approximately 1.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,640,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.6 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 0.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 14,082,884 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 12,856,910 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 223,186,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,126,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,379,965 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,674,416 shares during the same period.