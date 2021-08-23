Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Revenue clocked in at $1.17 billion, down -50.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] price plunged by -1.34 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Molecular Data Inc. named one of top 30 outstanding enterprises in China’s Industrial Internet industry.

Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq: MKD), the pioneer of Chemical internet industry, won the top 30 outstanding enterprises in China’s Industrial Internet industry. This accolade was awarded at a recent 2021 China Industrial Internet Annual Conference and China Industrial Internet Outstanding Enterprise Award Ceremony held in Beijing.

The 2021 China Industrial Internet Annual Conference is hosted by China Supply Chain Finance Net, Trade Finance Magazine, Industrial Internet Frontline, and co organized by Beijing finance & Supply Chain Research Institute.

A sum of 1705928 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Molecular Data Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4467 and dropped to a low of $0.4022 until finishing in the latest session at $0.41.

Guru’s Opinion on Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

MKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.89. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -46.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.37 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7436, while it was recorded at 0.4563 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9855 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molecular Data Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at -0.13. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Additionally, MKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$251,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.55.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.50% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 169,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in MKD stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $63000.0 in MKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 172,914 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 697,255 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,524,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,394,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 550,388 shares during the same period.