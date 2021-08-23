Market cap of BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] reaches 5.13B – now what?

BWX Technologies Inc. [NYSE: BWXT] gained 3.60% on the last trading session, reaching $55.84 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2021 that BWXT Awarded CA$40 Million Contract to Supply Heat Exchangers for Bruce Power.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced a contract from Bruce Power valued at approximately CA$40 million to supply four moderator heat exchangers.

The contract, which will be executed by subsidiary BWXT Canada Ltd. at its Cambridge, Ontario facility, involves engineering and fabrication of these specialized components. Moderator heat exchangers are large components that remove heat from the moderator system of CANDU® nuclear reactors.

BWX Technologies Inc. represents 95.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.13 billion with the latest information. BWXT stock price has been found in the range of $53.62 to $55.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 328.21K shares, BWXT reached a trading volume of 1735622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWXT shares is $71.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BWX Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for BWX Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BWXT stock. On June 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BWXT shares from 62 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BWX Technologies Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for BWXT stock

BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, BWXT shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.59, while it was recorded at 55.13 for the last single week of trading, and 60.35 for the last 200 days.

BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.51 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. BWX Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.12.

Return on Total Capital for BWXT is now 23.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.43. Additionally, BWXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] managed to generate an average of $41,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.BWX Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWX Technologies Inc. go to 6.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]

There are presently around $5,108 million, or 98.30% of BWXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWXT stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 10,638,985, which is approximately 2.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,812,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.93 million in BWXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $480.26 million in BWXT stock with ownership of nearly -0.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BWX Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in BWX Technologies Inc. [NYSE:BWXT] by around 2,694,193 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 4,075,650 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 84,704,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,474,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWXT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 454,743 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 355,567 shares during the same period.