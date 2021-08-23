Market cap of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] reaches 621.28M – now what?

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [NYSE: ACIC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.40%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Archer Aviation.

Special Meeting of Atlas Crest Shareholders to be Held on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer”). Atlas Crest also announced the filing of a definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Special Meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). At the Special Meeting, stockholders of Atlas Crest will be asked to vote upon a proposal to approve the business combination with Archer and additional proposals related to the business combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was first mailed on August 12, 2021 to Atlas Crest stockholders of record as of August 5, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting. The business combination, if approved by Atlas Crest’s stockholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

The market cap for the stock reached $621.28 million, with 62.50 million shares outstanding and 37.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 694.83K shares, ACIC stock reached a trading volume of 2796135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ACIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, ACIC shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] managed to generate an average of -$43,770 per employee.Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [ACIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $292 million, or 62.30% of ACIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIC stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,429,400, which is approximately 8.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,380,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.64 million in ACIC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $25.92 million in ACIC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. [NYSE:ACIC] by around 12,545,928 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,041,020 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,731,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,318,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,377,019 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,007,922 shares during the same period.