Market cap of Affimed N.V. [AFMD] reaches 659.01M – now what?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] traded at a high on 08/20/21, posting a 3.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.73. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Affimed Announces Publication of Comprehensive Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Therapeutic Potential of AFM24 in EGFR-expressing Tumors.

AFM24 is an innate cell engager with a novel and distinctive mechanism of action, designed to address the need of broader patient populations than current EGFR-targeting treatments.

Preclinical data demonstrate AFM24’s activation of the innate immune system, acting independently of EGFR-expression levels, EGFR-pathway mutations and downstream signal transduction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1626170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affimed N.V. stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for AFMD stock reached $659.01 million, with 116.20 million shares outstanding and 115.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 1626170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37.

How has AFMD stock performed recently?

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, AFMD shares dropped by -13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.59 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.63. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -58.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.80. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] managed to generate an average of -$289,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $411 million, or 67.60% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,733,937, which is approximately -4.195% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,335,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.57 million in AFMD stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $30.17 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 9,153,589 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 15,735,073 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 46,833,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,722,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,182,115 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,258,530 shares during the same period.