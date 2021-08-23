Market Analysts see Sempra Energy [SRE] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

Sempra Energy [NYSE: SRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.31%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Sempra Launches Cash Tender Offer For Remaining Publicly Held Shares Of IEnova.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) announced that it has launched a tender offer to purchase for cash the 3.6% of the outstanding shares of IEnova (Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B de C.V.) that are not owned by Sempra. This cash tender offer follows Sempra’s completed exchange offer for IEnova’s then publicly held shares, which closed on May 28, 2021, and increased Sempra’s ownership of IEnova’s shares from 70.2% to 96.4%. As a result of the exchange offer, Sempra’s common stock is now listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B de C.V.) (the “BMV”), and IEnova’s shareholders have approved the delisting of IEnova’s shares from the BMV following completion of the cash tender offer launched.

In the cash tender offer, Sempra is offering to purchase each outstanding IEnova share it does not own, totaling 52,227,526 shares, for 78.97 Mexican pesos per share. The price per share is calculated in accordance with Mexican law and equals the volume-weighted average price at which the IEnova shares have traded during the 30-trading day period ending on the day immediately preceding ‘s launch of the cash tender offer. If all publicly held IEnova shares are validly tendered into and not withdrawn from the cash tender offer, the aggregate purchase price for all such shares would be 4,124 million Mexican pesos.

Over the last 12 months, SRE stock rose by 5.66%. The one-year Sempra Energy stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.33. The average equity rating for SRE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.14 billion, with 307.80 million shares outstanding and 302.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, SRE stock reached a trading volume of 2438230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sempra Energy [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $150.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sempra Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $129 to $148. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sempra Energy stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra Energy is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sempra Energy [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for Sempra Energy [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.97, while it was recorded at 133.08 for the last single week of trading, and 130.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sempra Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra Energy [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.87. Sempra Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 5.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.48. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra Energy [SRE] managed to generate an average of $141,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sempra Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SRE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra Energy go to 4.30%.

Sempra Energy [SRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,567 million, or 87.70% of SRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,107,579, which is approximately 2.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,807,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.46 billion in SRE stock with ownership of nearly 6.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sempra Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE] by around 20,907,799 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 8,678,381 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 244,613,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,200,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRE stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,177,146 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,098,221 shares during the same period.