Market Analysts see Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $0.81. The company report on August 21, 2021 that Qualtrics Grants Equity Awards to Usermind Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Plan Pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced that on August 19, 2021 it granted 359,435 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 34 Usermind employees who joined Qualtrics as a result of its acquisition of Usermind, Inc., which was completed on July 20, 2021.

Usermind is a next-generation experience orchestration platform. Their technology strengthens the Qualtrics XM Directory, the largest human sentiment database, by bringing in contextual data from any source to create richer customer profiles that include every interaction a customer has with a brand and all of the feedback they’ve provided over time. Now, organizations will be able to bring experience and contextual data together with operational data, such as customer demographics or sales history, analyze it, and automatically take action to shape journeys in real-time and deliver personalized experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint.

A sum of 1459952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.04M shares. Qualtrics International Inc. shares reached a high of $44.94 and dropped to a low of $43.53 until finishing in the latest session at $44.43.

The one-year XM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.71. The average equity rating for XM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $48.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $35 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $45, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on XM stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XM shares from 45 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 634.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

XM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.94, while it was recorded at 43.55 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Qualtrics International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.11. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$78,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

XM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,423 million, or 81.82% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 45,254,558, which is approximately 100.966% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,703,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.96 million in XM stocks shares; and ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $193.94 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 37.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 38,500,501 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,747,461 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 51,309,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,557,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,320,418 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,951,691 shares during the same period.