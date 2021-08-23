Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $54

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE: LPX] price surged by 2.45 percent to reach at $1.4. The company report on August 18, 2021 that PENCIL Foundation Honors LP Building Solutions With 2021 Ingram Award.

LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has been chosen as the 2021 recipient of the PENCIL Foundation’s prestigious Ingram Award. PENCIL (Public Education Needs Community Involvement & Leadership) is the premier nonprofit organization linking community resources to Nashville public schools.

“Helping to create the LP PENCIL Box is one of the LP Foundation’s proudest achievements,” said LP CEO Brad Southern.

A sum of 1471526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares reached a high of $58.53 and dropped to a low of $56.3563 until finishing in the latest session at $58.44.

The one-year LPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.74. The average equity rating for LPX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPX shares is $74.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $22, while Stephens kept a Underweight rating on LPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

LPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, LPX shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.90, while it was recorded at 57.35 for the last single week of trading, and 51.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +31.03. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.90.

Return on Total Capital for LPX is now 43.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.44. Additionally, LPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] managed to generate an average of $110,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

LPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation go to 5.00%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,379 million, or 97.80% of LPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,206,997, which is approximately -5.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,774,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.23 million in LPX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $227.28 million in LPX stock with ownership of nearly -35.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX] by around 15,302,932 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 23,135,932 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 53,601,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,040,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,454,225 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,458,456 shares during the same period.