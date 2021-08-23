Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain 30.81% so far this year. What now?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $66.21 during the day while it closed the day at $65.81. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2021.

About Lincoln Financial GroupLincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism., more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Lincoln National Corporation stock has also loss -6.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNC stock has declined by -4.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.33% and gained 30.81% year-on date.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $12.29 billion, with 189.99 million shares outstanding and 176.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 1458631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $71.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $45 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.79.

LNC stock trade performance evaluation

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.53. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.60, while it was recorded at 66.85 for the last single week of trading, and 58.53 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.94. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.87.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now 2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of $45,504 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 41.25%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,747 million, or 79.20% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,127,166, which is approximately 0.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,106,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.16 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $643.9 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 4.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 8,970,660 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 8,830,154 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 130,314,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,115,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,242,095 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,477,563 shares during the same period.