Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $37

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.32%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Liberty Global Reports Q2 2021 Results.

U.K. JV with Telefónica’s O2 closed in June, integration underway.

Converged national champions now complete in our four key markets.

Over the last 12 months, LBTYA stock rose by 24.08%. The one-year Liberty Global plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.08. The average equity rating for LBTYA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.23 billion, with 557.05 million shares outstanding and 515.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, LBTYA stock reached a trading volume of 1499923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $37.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $21 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $33, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LBTYA stock. On September 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LBTYA shares from 18 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

LBTYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.10, while it was recorded at 28.01 for the last single week of trading, and 25.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Global plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYA is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.37. Additionally, LBTYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] managed to generate an average of -$70,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,069 million, or 92.10% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 51,144,602, which is approximately 0.367% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 7,885,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.15 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $209.88 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 9,127,840 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 11,868,016 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 127,460,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,456,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,697,675 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,808,776 shares during the same period.