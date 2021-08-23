Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock Upgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $25

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.96 during the day while it closed the day at $22.59. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Leslie’s, Inc. Appoints James R. Ray, Jr. to Board of Directors.

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, announced that it has appointed James R. Ray, Jr. to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome James to our Board of Directors,” said Steven Ortega, Leslie’s Chairman of the Board. “With James’ appointment we continue to evolve our governance structure as an independent company. James will be a valuable addition to our team bringing significant experience as a seasoned leader with expertise in supply chain, strategy development and execution, as well as M&A.”.

Leslie’s Inc. stock has also loss -6.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LESL stock has declined by -19.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.95% and lost -18.59% year-on date.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $4.09 billion, with 188.26 million shares outstanding and 182.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 1532856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $33.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.32, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 25.39 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.42. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 34.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.98. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 251.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 171.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $15,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 32.80%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,860 million, or 90.85% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,679,554, which is approximately -25.104% of the company’s market cap and around 25.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,716,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.67 million in LESL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $216.84 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 156.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 40,543,022 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 19,402,901 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 110,909,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,855,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,456,644 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,720,046 shares during the same period.