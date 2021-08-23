Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] moved down -1.94: Why It’s Important

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.49%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Lam Research Strengthens Global Manufacturing Network by Opening Its Largest Manufacturing Facility in Malaysia.

Company exceeds initial estimates on facility size and local hiring to meet rising demand.

Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) announced the expansion of its global manufacturing capacity with the opening of the company’s largest facility in Batu Kawan, Malaysia. This new manufacturing site will allow Lam to work closely with key customers and supply chain partners in the region, while fortifying the resiliency of the company’s manufacturing network and supporting growth amid rising demand for semiconductor technology.

Over the last 12 months, LRCX stock rose by 57.87%. The one-year Lam Research Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.87. The average equity rating for LRCX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.93 billion, with 142.66 million shares outstanding and 141.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, LRCX stock reached a trading volume of 1689586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $743.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $745 to $750. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $780 to $790, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LRCX shares from 705 to 725.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 19.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

LRCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, LRCX shares dropped by -11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.28 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 622.02, while it was recorded at 576.10 for the last single week of trading, and 568.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lam Research Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.64 and a Gross Margin at +46.53. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.72.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 40.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.99. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

LRCX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 15.72%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,943 million, or 84.80% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,532,700, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,237,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.36 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.46 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -9.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 625 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 7,258,949 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 8,394,534 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 102,626,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,280,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,107,092 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 777,332 shares during the same period.