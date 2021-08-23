Kellogg Company [K] gain 6.32% so far this year. What now?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] traded at a low on 08/20/21, posting a -0.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.16. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Rice Krispies Treats® Remind Parents To Share a Little Extra Love and Support With Kids This School Year.

Idina Menzel, Award-Winning Actress and Mom, Teams Up With Rice Krispies Treats To Ask Parents to Reflect on ‘What Do Your Kids Need To Hear ?’.

In a world where routines have been turned upside down and as kids head back to school, it’s more important than ever to give kids the emotional support they need on a daily basis. Knowing this, Rice Krispies Treats® conducted a national survey among parents about their own childhood and learned that 86% of parents experienced moments growing up when they needed more love and support from their own parents.1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1853881 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kellogg Company stands at 1.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.44%.

The market cap for K stock reached $22.58 billion, with 341.00 million shares outstanding and 258.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, K reached a trading volume of 1853881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $68.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for K shares from 71 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 68.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.10, while it was recorded at 66.18 for the last single week of trading, and 62.71 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.94 and a Gross Margin at +34.25. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.67. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 233.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $40,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.29%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $19,461 million, or 88.30% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 59,465,168, which is approximately -0.834% of the company’s market cap and around 17.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,214,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.63 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 14,728,421 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 14,860,206 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 264,557,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,146,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,903 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,260,957 shares during the same period.