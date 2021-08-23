Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain 1.18% so far this year. What now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.95 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Second Quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $23.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Normalized FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $60.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share.

Salient quarterly highlights include:.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock is now 1.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HR Stock saw the intraday high of $30.21 and lowest of $29.345 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.01, which means current price is +6.96% above from all time high which was touched on 04/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 879.65K shares, HR reached a trading volume of 1811436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.65.

How has HR stock performed recently?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.92, while it was recorded at 30.04 for the last single week of trading, and 30.58 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.89 and a Gross Margin at +22.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Total Capital for HR is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.96. Additionally, HR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] managed to generate an average of $226,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $4,222 million, or 99.10% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,725,381, which is approximately 3.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,551,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.53 million in HR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $213.66 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 1.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 11,311,101 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 7,975,404 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 121,691,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,977,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,479,067 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,940,582 shares during the same period.