Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] closed the trading session at $19.39 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.19, while the highest price level was $19.43. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Graphic Packaging International Recognized for Leading Versatility in Fiber-Based Solutions at AmeriStar Awards.

Graphic Packaging International (‘Graphic Packaging’) is a four-time winner for its innovative fiber-based solutions in the Institute of Packaging Professionals’ AmeriStar Awards 2021.

The fiber-based consumer packaging leader was awarded the top prize in the categories of Cosmetics, Beverage–Alcohol, Food–Shelf-Stable and Saves Food–Agriculture for its Aveda pyramid holiday carton, Estrella Damm rounded corner beer carton, Nestlé tapered hinged-lid confectionery carton and Belle Harvest sustainable apple packaging, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.46 percent and weekly performance of 0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 1510301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $21.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.27, while it was recorded at 19.35 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.59 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 11.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.14. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $8,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 23.09%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,890 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,607,352, which is approximately 6.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 20,673,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.85 million in GPK stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $283.85 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -1.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 56,973,793 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 28,029,220 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 218,738,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,741,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,980,576 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,761,684 shares during the same period.