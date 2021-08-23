GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Stock trading around $5.71 per share: What’s Next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 41.69%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that GeoVax Presents COVID-19 Vaccine Data at the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) General Assembly.

GeoVax Vaccine Being Developed as a Universal Vaccine to Address Evolving SARS-CoV-2 Variants.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, presented data from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19. The presentation titled, “Design of a Universal SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Against Evolving Variants,” was delivered virtually by Mark J. Newman, Ph.D., GeoVax’s Chief Scientific Officer, during the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) General Assembly, being held August 19-21 in Berlin, Germany.

Over the last 12 months, GOVX stock dropped by -42.90%.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.18 million, with 6.32 million shares outstanding and 5.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 799.18K shares, GOVX stock reached a trading volume of 103334184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.69. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.46. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -162.21.

Return on Total Capital for GOVX is now -68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, GOVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$328,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.80 and a Current Ratio set at 54.80.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.80% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 256,621, which is approximately 407.648% of the company’s market cap and around 8.31% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 60,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in GOVX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 39.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 320,039 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 94,111 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 43,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,582 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,303 shares during the same period.