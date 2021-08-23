Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Stock trading around $31.13 per share: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.00%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution.

Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE: FT], a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced a distribution of $0.0425 per share, payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: August 30, 2021).

Distributions may vary based on the Fund’s net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

Over the last 12 months, BEN stock rose by 47.05%. The one-year Franklin Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.66. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.41 billion, with 489.20 million shares outstanding and 286.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, BEN stock reached a trading volume of 2382621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $32.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BEN stock. On October 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BEN shares from 24 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.09.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.46, while it was recorded at 31.42 for the last single week of trading, and 28.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +66.68. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 9.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.15. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $66,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

BEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 10.64%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,069 million, or 47.00% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,185,381, which is approximately 0.792% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 26,744,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $832.57 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $815.48 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 12,975,986 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 12,036,752 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 202,069,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,082,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,047,658 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,297 shares during the same period.