For The Buckle Inc. [BKE], Analyst sees a drop to $16. What next?

The Buckle Inc. [NYSE: BKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.76%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that The Buckle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced that net income for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $51.4 million, or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 increased 36.6 percent to $295.1 million from net sales of $216.0 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 13-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 44.8 percent from net sales of $203.8 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2019. Online sales decreased 5.5 percent to $43.4 million for the 13-week period ended July 31, 2021, compared to net sales of $46.0 million for the 13-week period ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 13-week period in fiscal 2019, online sales increased 88.1 percent from net sales of $23.1 million for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019.

Over the last 12 months, BKE stock rose by 171.71%. The average equity rating for BKE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.14 billion, with 48.95 million shares outstanding and 29.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 593.58K shares, BKE stock reached a trading volume of 1531260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Buckle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for The Buckle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Buckle Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

The Buckle Inc. [BKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, BKE shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.02, while it was recorded at 42.94 for the last single week of trading, and 38.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Buckle Inc. [BKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +44.46. The Buckle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.44.

Return on Total Capital for BKE is now 22.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Buckle Inc. [BKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.22. Additionally, BKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Buckle Inc. [BKE] managed to generate an average of $18,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 302.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.The Buckle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Buckle Inc. go to -8.88%.

There are presently around $1,247 million, or 62.40% of BKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,723,360, which is approximately -26.128% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,546,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.77 million in BKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $133.0 million in BKE stock with ownership of nearly 3.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Buckle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in The Buckle Inc. [NYSE:BKE] by around 5,457,848 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,221,425 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 20,185,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,864,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,238,909 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 688,271 shares during the same period.