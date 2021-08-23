For Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRKR] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.94 during the day while it closed the day at $1.82. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Marker Therapeutics Awarded $13.1 Million Grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, announced that the Company received notice of a Product Development Research award totaling approximately $13.1 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to support the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead MultiTAA-specific T cell product MT-401.

The CPRIT award is intended to support the adjuvant arm of the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MT-401 when given as an adjuvant therapy to patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The primary objectives of the adjuvant arm of the trial are to evaluate relapse-free survival after MT-401 treatment when compared with a randomized control group.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -4.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRKR stock has declined by -34.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.32% and gained 25.52% year-on date.

The market cap for MRKR stock reached $139.59 million, with 83.03 million shares outstanding and 66.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 993.95K shares, MRKR reached a trading volume of 6108796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MRKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marker Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 299.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, MRKR shares dropped by -19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4675, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2340 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6188.25. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6149.74.

Return on Total Capital for MRKR is now -68.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.83. Additionally, MRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] managed to generate an average of -$652,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

There are presently around $49 million, or 35.70% of MRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRKR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,714,285, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,142,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.72 million in MRKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.9 million in MRKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRKR] by around 6,345,133 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,648,242 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,172,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,166,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRKR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,949,748 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 591,561 shares during the same period.