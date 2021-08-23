For Chewy Inc. [CHWY], Analyst sees a rise to $121. What next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] plunged by -$3.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $89.92 during the day while it closed the day at $86.52. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced it will report fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, September 1, 2021Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 10158926Live Call: 1-844-378-6481 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-5159 (International)Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll-Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International)(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 8, 2021)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. stock has also loss -9.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHWY stock has inclined by 27.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.39% and lost -3.75% year-on date.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $37.26 billion, with 415.25 million shares outstanding and 81.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 2357782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $97.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 508.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 446.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.09, while it was recorded at 90.33 for the last single week of trading, and 85.31 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -115.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.76. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$4,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.35.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,204 million, or 82.10% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately -1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,878,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.66 million in CHWY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $549.54 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 18,172,340 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 23,129,335 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 354,027,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,329,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,858,237 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,820 shares during the same period.