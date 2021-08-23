Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] is 24.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $48.53 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that FNF Reports Second Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $1.90 and Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.06, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 21.5% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 22.7%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, reported operating results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue of $3.9 billion in the second quarter versus $2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. represents 286.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.79 billion with the latest information. FNF stock price has been found in the range of $48.20 to $48.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, FNF reached a trading volume of 1878975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $59.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on FNF stock. On October 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FNF shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84.

Trading performance analysis for FNF stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, FNF shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.26, while it was recorded at 48.61 for the last single week of trading, and 41.85 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.67. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.43.

Return on Total Capital for FNF is now 20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.83. Additionally, FNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] managed to generate an average of $53,663 per employee.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. go to 8.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

There are presently around $11,023 million, or 82.10% of FNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,685,689, which is approximately -2.352% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,397,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in FNF stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $568.5 million in FNF stock with ownership of nearly -27.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF] by around 18,263,563 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 21,564,434 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 187,317,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,145,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNF stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,442,259 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,292,182 shares during the same period.